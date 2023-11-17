Tourmaline Closes Bonavista Deal

Tourmaline Oil Corp. has closed its previously announced acquisition of Bonavista Energy Corporation for $1.45 billion, consisting of $725 million in Tourmaline common shares and $725 million of cash, less Bonavista's net debt.

