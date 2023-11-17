Third Quarter Was ‘Transformative’ For Greenfire Resources

Greenfire Resources Ltd. president and CEO Robert Logan says Q3 was a “transformative quarter” for the company, which is focused on the sustainable production and development of thermal energy resources in the Athabasca region of Alberta.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more