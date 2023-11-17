NGIF Industry Grants Program Provides Funding For Novel Biogas-To-RNG Upgrading System

NGIF Accelerator and its Industry Grants program announced $365,900 in funding for Vancouver-based Hydron Energy Inc. for their innovative waste-to-fuel upgrading system.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more