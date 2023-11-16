Parkland Secures Dedicated Canada Infrastructure Bank EV Financing

Parkland Corporation has secured up to $210 million of financing from Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) to support the continued multi-year growth of its electric vehicle (EV) charging network.

