Effective EPCM Contracting Strategies At Heart Of Project Success

In over three decades of consulting in engineering services, I believe I have worked within every possible scenario of contracting strategy for Engineering Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) projects. In that time, I’ve gained insight into what works, what doesn’t work, and the vital importance of alignment between client and service provider on the outcomes that will ultimately define quality, schedule, cost, and safety – in other words, success.

The provision of Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) as well as Engineering, Procurement and Fabrication Construction (EPFC) services, is a highly complex endeavour requiring depth of experience in all aspects of design, development, management and optimization across core sectors such as traditional energy and increasingly transitional energy, as well as industrial and municipal development projects. Experienced teams are assembled to provide planning and execution from start to finish: project management, environmental, land survey, conceptual and basic engineering, detailed design, procurement, construction management, commissioning and start-up, operations, and maintenance, all the while considering safety during execution and safe operations after completion.

The selection and implementation of effective contracting strategies plays a key role in ensuring project success, risk mitigation, and achieving desired outcomes. Different strategies make sense for different projects at different times and under different conditions, but the primary question is, what's driving the project: schedule, cost, longevity, quality? And here we must ensure alignment on the definition of ‘quality’ before proceeding. It could be reduced downtime or increased longevity for the life of the project, reduced operating and maintenance costs, etc.

When I first got into the consulting engineering business, there were two main methods of contracting: hourly reimbursable and fixed fee, usually a lump sum fixed fee based on a percentage of the capital cost. There is an increased demand for faster projects, which often results in cost and schedule overruns. At the same time, companies are wanting more rigid controls and gated execution plans. This environment has all too often led to mistrust between clients and vendors. These factors can contribute to less successful projects. The standard PMI style execution strategy does not always work as prescribed, especially on accelerated or compressed schedule projects.

How can we develop the right execution strategy to satisfy project expectations? Understanding what project success looks like, and how to get there, is the first important step. It is possible to accomplish this with a greater degree of understanding and training for project teams.

At Lauren Services, we view the total project scope as a triangle comprised of three key factors: Scope, Budget, and Schedule. Safety and Quality are in the centre of the triangle. When we begin working with a client, we determine key success factors by running the project considerations through the framework of the triangle to determine project drivers, possible project execution strategies, risks and benefits, effects of scope change, schedule acceleration and compression, and cost control. From this, we determine:

The right team for the project

Forward planning strategies

Risks and benefits of each strategy

Ability to recognize when to and how to adjust strategy as the project proceeds

Let’s review some of the pluses and minuses of various contracting strategies available for the Engineering component:

Reimbursable Model:

Benefits:

Increased Transparency: The client has a view of actual project costs, encouraging trust and transparency between client and contractor.

Adaptability: This model allows for changes and adjustments to project scope, accommodating unforeseen events or challenges.

This model allows for changes and adjustments to project scope, accommodating unforeseen events or challenges. Client Control: Clients retain significant control over the project as they monitor costs and make informed decisions based on progress.

Downsides:

Potential for Cost Overruns: Without careful project monitoring, costs can escalate, sometimes quickly, leading to budgetary concerns for the client.

Without careful project monitoring, costs can escalate, sometimes quickly, leading to budgetary concerns for the client. Potential for Conflict: Disputes may arise over actual costs incurred during project execution, especially if there is lack of alignment on the necessity for changes.

Reimbursable Target Contracting:

Benefits:

Flexibility: Allows for adjustments and changes during the project, enabling adaptation to evolving requirements.

Cost Control: With a target budget in place, contractors are incentivized to manage costs efficiently.

With a target budget in place, contractors are incentivized to manage costs efficiently. Shared Risk: Both client and contractor share the risk, create a more collaborative approach to managing unforeseen challenges.

Downsides:

Cost Overruns: Without careful management, the project can exceed the set budget, leading to additional expenses for the client.

Without careful management, the project can exceed the set budget, leading to additional expenses for the client. Disputes Over Target Costs: There could be disagreements between client and contractor regarding the appropriate target cost, leading to potential conflict during project execution.

Fee as a Percentage of Capital:

Benefits:

Aligned Incentives: Contractors are motivated to enhance the capital value of the project, potentially resulting in improved quality and performance.

Simple Payment Terms: The fee calculation is straightforward, as a percentage of the project's capital, making it easier to manage and understand for both client and contractor.

The fee calculation is straightforward, as a percentage of the project's capital, making it easier to manage and understand for both client and contractor. ROI: If the project is successful and capital value increases, the contractor's fee also increases, providing an opportunity for higher returns on investment.

Downsides:

Potential for Conflicts of Interest: Potential for conflicts of interest if the contractor prioritizes increasing the project's capital value over other project considerations, such as quality.

Potential for conflicts of interest if the contractor prioritizes increasing the project’s capital value over other project considerations, such as quality. Reduced Cost Control: The client may have less control over project costs, as the fee is tied directly to the project's capital value, which can potentially lead to overall expenses.

Lump Sum Contracting:

Benefits:

Predictable Costs: The client can accurately forecast the project costs from the outset, providing financial certainty.

Risk Allocation: The contractor assumes the risk for cost overruns or unexpected events, which can motivate stricter resource management.

The contractor assumes the risk for cost overruns or unexpected events, which can motivate stricter resource management. Defined Scope: Clearly defined project deliverables and project scope reduce the likelihood of misunderstandings or disputes during the project.

Downsides:

Limited Flexibility: Changes to project scope can be challenging and may result in additional costs, added time, increased bureaucracy, leading to potential friction between client and contractor.

Changes to project scope can be challenging and may result in additional costs, added time, increased bureaucracy, leading to potential friction between client and contractor. Risk of Disputes: Any uncertainties in the project scope can lead to disagreements between the client and the contractor regarding deliverables and costs.

Let’s look at each of these models against various Engineering project scope definitions:

Note:

The vertical bar indicates which type of contract can be considered depending upon the phase of the project The dotted line represents the amount of contingency the engineering service provider adds to his estimate for lump sum or target type contracts depending on the phase of the project when contracted for the work

Now let’s review the various contracting strategies available for the Construction component:

Tender Lump Sum:

Benefits:

Certainty of Cost: Clients have a clear idea of total project cost before work begins, providing financial predictability.

Reduced Risk: Contractors assume responsibility for cost overruns, encouraging efficient resource management.

Contractors assume responsibility for cost overruns, encouraging efficient resource management. Well-Defined Scope: Specific deliverables and project scope are well outlined, reducing the likelihood of misalignment.

Downsides:

Reduced Flexibility: Changes to project scope can be challenging and may lead to additional costs and potential friction between client and contractor.

Changes to project scope can be challenging and may lead to additional costs and potential friction between client and contractor. Inflated Bids: Contractors may include contingencies in their bids to account for any uncertainties, leading to higher overall costs.

Tendered Unit Prices:

Benefits:

Flexibility: Allows for adjustments to project scope, facilitating adaptation to changing conditions during the construction process.

Cost Control: Clients have transparency into the costs for each component, encouraging efficient budget management.

Clients have transparency into the costs for each component, encouraging efficient budget management. Competitive Bidding: Contractors are encouraged to offer competitive rates for various unit prices.

Downsides:

Uncertain Total Cost: The final project cost might not be clear initially, which can make overall budgeting more challenging for the client.

The final project cost might not be clear initially, which can make overall budgeting more challenging for the client. Potential Disputes: Disagreements might arise regarding the quantities and measurements of various unit prices, leading to conflicts between the client and the contractor.

Cost Plus Fixed Fee:

Benefits:

Transparency: Clients have visibility into actual project costs.

Incentivized Efficiency: Contractors are motivated to manage costs efficiently as savings directly impact their profit margin.

Contractors are motivated to manage costs efficiently as savings directly impact their profit margin. Reduced Conflict: With transparent cost details, there is a reduced likelihood of misalignment over the project's actual costs.

Downsides:

Potential Overruns: Without careful monitoring, project costs can escalate, leading to budgetary concerns.

Without careful monitoring, project costs can escalate, leading to budgetary concerns. Limited Cost Control: Clients might have less control over final project cost, as the contractor's fee is fixed regardless of the project's final expenses.

Cost Plus Percentage Fee:

Benefits:

Incentivized Construction Management: There is potential for reducing overall construction costs as the fee I tied to the overall construction cost. Capturing this benefit requires capable client CM resources.

Downsides:

Potential for Conflicts of Interest: There could be conflicts of interest if the contractor prioritizes increasing project costs to maximize their fees, potentially leading to compromised cost management.

There could be conflicts of interest if the contractor prioritizes increasing project costs to maximize their fees, potentially leading to compromised cost management. Higher Costs for the Client: As the contractor's fee is a percentage of the project costs, clients might end up paying more as the project expenses increase.

Force Account:

Benefits:

Flexibility: This model allows for quick response to urgent and unforeseen construction needs, facilitating rapid problem-solving.

Transparent Costing: Costs are clearly outlined and documented, providing clients with visibility into the expenses incurred for each aspect of the project.

Costs are clearly outlined and documented, providing clients with visibility into the expenses incurred for each aspect of the project. Efficient Resource Allocation: The force account enables the client to utilize resources efficiently, especially in situations where the scope of work is unclear or subject to changes. Competent client CM resources is required.

Downsides:

Potential for Inefficiency: Without a predefined scope, there is a risk of inefficiencies or mismanagement of resources. The contractor can be incentivized to supply more equipment and labour resources than are required as this adds to overall contractor profit.

Without a predefined scope, there is a risk of inefficiencies or mismanagement of resources. The contractor can be incentivized to supply more equipment and labour resources than are required as this adds to overall contractor profit. Reduced Cost Predictability: Clients might face difficulties in accurately forecasting total project cost, as it can fluctuate depending on the resources used and the total duration of the project.

Let’s look at each of these models against various Construction project scope definitions:

Note:

The vertical bars indicate when a contracting strategy can be successful based on either the completion of design or the owners construction management capabilities The dotted line is the contingency that a contractor adds to a lump sum bid based on the level of design at the tender date

All these approaches are hypothetical, of course, until set against project schedule. Here is what it looks like in practice set against various pressing project schedules:

This would represent the normal PMI project execution. Gates are achieved prior to proceeding.

The acceleration of the desired completion date requires a fast-track execution model, where work on the next project sanction gate starts before the previous gate is closed. The risk is that money could be spent on a following gate and the project cancelled at an earlier gate. Once sanction is given tendering long lead equipment starts before enough design is complete to ensure a complete tender package (this may result in extra charges later). It can also mean that construction tenders are issued before design is complete. This could also lead to extra charge claims for scope variation.

The result of delayed project sanction is similar to project acceleration.

In either case a ‘crash’ project has a higher risk for cost overruns. Tendering of equipment is often converted to single source buying which usually leads to extra cost and construction will start before design is complete which leads to rework and the resultant extra cost. There is of course the crash case where the owner delays sanction and desires an accelerated completion. This adds to the overall project cost risk.

We can clearly see the implications and importance of selecting the right contracting strategy based on the unique aspects of scheduling and budget, and of course, expectations of quality. The other big consideration is where and how to make cost adjustments in the early stages of selecting the strategy. As a rule of thumb, construction makes up 50 per cent of the cost of a project, engineering is 10 per cent, and procurement makes up the other 40 per cent (which leads to a whole different conversation around the topic of procurement strategies, for another day). The bottom line is that when companies try to save on engineering upfront – say reducing that 10 per cent to eight per cent of project cost – they usually end up paying much more down the line on construction costs.

Clients and contractors closely collaborating to determine project drivers and being educated on the options available, as well as the plus/minus of each contracting strategy, will lead to successful projects that deliver quality on budget, and on schedule. And amid it all, we can continue to increase the level of trust between all the participants in this great industry.