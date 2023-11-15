Unique, All-Canadian Biorefinery Starting In Carrot River, Sask.

A new biorefinery plant in Carrot River, Saskatchewan — which will monetize the residuals produced by Dunkley Lumber Ltd. and eliminate the use of beehive burners to set fire to them — is in the midst of commissioning and will start production in January of next year.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more