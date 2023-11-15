Tourmaline Continues To Be The Top Charlie Lake Operator: Leading Operators And Top Performing Wells

There have been approximately 259 Charlie Lake wells drilled since Jan. 1, 2021, making it a very active play in the last three years. Wells were primarily drilled by Tourmaline Oil, Tamarack Valley Energy, Longshore Resources, Archer Exploration, Kelt Exploration and Whitecap Resources. The 2021-2023 wells were focused in the Valhalla, La Glace, Wembley and Gordondale areas.

Operators continue to push the limits on the play boundaries by advancing completion designs and increasing lateral lengths, creating one of the most economic plays in the basin. For more details on Charlie Lake activity across the WCSB see the latest geoXPLORER issue.

The Charlie Lake formation continues to exceed all expectations with wells delivering over 1,000 boe/d. The top five Charlie Lake operators by well count from January 2021 to September 2023 were: Tourmaline (66), Tamarack Valley (50), Longshore (43), Kelt (29) and Archer (25).

Tourmaline had the top performing well at 1,606 boe/d (average calendar day boe rate), located in the Mirage area at 100/15-22-079-07W5/00. Archer, Longshore, Whitecap and Tamarack Valley also had wells that exceeded the 1,000 boe/d rate (average calendar day boe rate). The Tourmaline 100/15-22-079-07W5/00 well was also the top performing oil well at 937 bbls/d (average calendar day oil rate). Tourmaline had two of the top 10 oil wells, while Tamarack Valley had six of the top 10 oil wells (bbls/d).

Bruce Hancock is Director, Technical Advisory Group, at geoLOGIC systems ltd. He has over 40 years of experience in oil and gas exploration, development and production.