Pipestone Sale Part Of Tidewater Midstream Strategy To Focus On Core Assets

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd.’s Q3 sale of the Pipestone Natural Gas Processing facility and the Dimsdale natural gas storage facility assets to AltaGas Ltd. is part of a strategy to get its “core assets performing as they should and to service new creative opportunities.”

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more