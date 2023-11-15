Coelacanth Energy Completes $80 Million Financing

Coelacanth Energy Inc. has closed its previously announced bought-deal financing of 100,000,000 units of the company at a price of $0.80 per unit for gross proceeds to the company of $80 million.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more