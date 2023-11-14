Year Over Year Production Jump Drives Third Quarter Results For Strathcona Resources

Strathcona Resources Ltd. reported a year-over-year production increase of 23 per cent in the third quarter, resulting in steady financial performance, the company reported in its first quarter as a public company after its transaction with Pipestone Energy Corp. that closed in early October.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more