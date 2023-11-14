Trican Sees Pricing Pressure, Activity Decline In Q3

The total job count for Trican Well Service Ltd. in the third quarter of 2023 eased compared to levels it logged one year earlier.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more