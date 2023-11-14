Strathcona To Focus On Growing Legacy Assets In 2024

Strathcona Resources Ltd. expects to spend around $1.3 billion in 2024 to grow production to 190,000 to 195,000 boe/d, up from expected average fourth quarter 2023 production of approximately 185,000 boe/d.

