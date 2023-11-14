Ridley Island Energy Export Facility To Begin Site Clearing This Month

AltaGas Ltd. and Royal Vopak announced that site clearing work, including logging, clearing, and drainage activities are expected to start in the coming weeks for the Ridley Island Energy Export Facility (REEF), which will “further solidify the project's readiness prior to reaching a final investment decision (FID) that is expected in the first half of 2024."
