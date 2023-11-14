Baytex Receives Notice Of Confirmation For Tax Reassessment

Baytex Energy Corp. announced that certain of its wholly owned indirect subsidiaries have received a notice of confirmation from the Appeals Division of the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) that deny non-capital loss deductions relevant to the calculation of income taxes for the years 2011 through 2014.
