Rubellite Lifts 2023 Capital Spending Slightly To Support Next Year’s Drilling

Rubellite Energy Inc. expects to spend approximately $20 - $22 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 to drill, complete, equip and tie-in 11 (11.0 net) multi-lateral development infill and step-out wells at Figure Lake, unchanged from previous guidance.

