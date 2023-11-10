Crescent Point Closes $500 Million Equity Offering

Crescent Point Energy Corp. has completed its previously announced bought deal public offering of Crescent Point common shares through a syndicate of underwriters co-led by BMO Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more