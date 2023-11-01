Williston Basin Bakken’s Leading Operators And Top Producing Wells: A 2+ Year Lookback

The Bakken formation continues to be the dominant target in the Williston Basin, with operators reporting excellent results. Click here to view this visualized data that is instantly available free of charge to guest users of geoLOGIC’s gDC Cloud.

Chevron’s recent acquisition of Hess, which saw approximately 180,000 boe/d of Bakken production and around 450,000 acres of land change hands, illustrates how major operators see significant upside potential remaining in this early unconventional oil play in the United States. The acquisition also brings a high-quality Bakken position to Chevron’s portfolio and puts it among the top five Bakken producers by well count.

Looking at the activity in this play by the numbers, the top ten Bakken operators by well count from January 2021 to August 2023 are ranked as shown in the figure below: Continental Resources (353), Marathon Oil (134), Crescent Point Energy (132), Whiting Oil and Gas/Chord Energy (121), Hess Bakken Investments/Chevron (115), XTO Energy/ExxonMobil (89), Slawson Exploration (86), Kraken Operating (75), Burlington Resources/ConocoPhillips (74), and Enerplus Resources (69).

The plot below shows the top ten Bakken wells ranked by first three months calendar daily average BOE rate. Ovintiv USA, despite not making the top ten operator list by well count (see above), takes top spot at 2,485 boe/d with its 33-053-09818-00-00 well. In fact, with respect to this performance metric, Ovintiv USA operates six of the top ten wells in the Bakken.

When ranking the top Bakken wells by first three-month calendar daily average oil rate (bbls/d), Ovintiv USA takes the top spot with the same 33-053-09818-00-00 well at 1,821 bbls/d, followed closely by XTO Energy (ExxonMobil) and Marathon Oil with wells producing 1,776 bbls/d and 1,760 bbls/d, respectively. All of the top performing wells are located in North Dakota with oil rates exceeding 1,600 bbls/d.



Alex Renaud is a Senior Engineering Advisor, Technical Advisory Group, at geoLOGIC systems ltd. He has over 18 years of experience in the oil and gas industry.