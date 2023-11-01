Onion Lake’s Wells Ahead Of Schedule, Blackrod On Track: International Petroleum

Timing for the first two wells on Onion Lake Thermal’s Pad L is exceeding expectations, said International Petroleum Corporation’s (IPC) top executive.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more