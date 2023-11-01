Montney Operators Will Be Big Winners In North American LNG Expansion, Says Tourmaline Executive

Montney natural gas producers will see higher prices along with the opportunity to meaningfully increase production as new North American LNG export capacity comes onstream the remainder of the decade, according to Jamie Heard, manager, capital markets at Tourmaline Oil Corp.
Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.Start your free trial
Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.