Montney Operators Will Be Big Winners In North American LNG Expansion, Says Tourmaline Executive

Montney natural gas producers will see higher prices along with the opportunity to meaningfully increase production as new North American LNG export capacity comes onstream the remainder of the decade, according to Jamie Heard, manager, capital markets at Tourmaline Oil Corp.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more