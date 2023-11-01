Last Chance: Carbon Capture Fundamentals

Oil and gas companies are recognizing the vital role Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) could play in helping reduce carbon dioxide emissions in their operations.

Project leaders, managers and executives must have a clear understanding of the technology and the economics to CCUS initiatives.

Carbon Capture Fundamentals, an exclusive course scheduled for Thursday, November 2 via ZOOM, is poised to equip non-technical professionals with the knowledge they need to navigate the complexities of carbon capture.

“There is a lot of technical information out there but not much discussion on what factors are important in affecting costs and economics,” said course instructor Wayne Monnery. “Though this course does have some technical discussion, it also tries to make people aware of CCS costs and the major factors that affect them.”

Monnery has more than 30 years of oil and gas experience, specializing in gas processing (CO2 removal, pipeline hydraulics, separation, dehydration, sour gas treating, sulfur recovery, acid gas injection and refrigeration processes).

Carbon Capture Fundamentals will cover the basics of carbon capture: types, applications, and drivers before moving onto an overview of technologies, readiness and selection factors and finishes with cost data.

Carbon capture is usually the highest cost component of a CCUS project.

Monnery said the surface part of the project can add up to 80 per cent of the total project cost.

In practice, this course will give information that will help with rapid preliminary process selection, which will quickly lead to costs, said Monnery.

Course takeaways

Skills to develop a business case for a carbon capture initiative based on both technical and economic criteria

High level understanding of the key carbon capture technologies

High level understanding of how to select the right carbon capture technology

