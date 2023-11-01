Global Helium Says ‘Positive Indications’ After Initial Testing

Global Helium Corp. announced a “material helium discovery” following completion and initial testing of the company’s 09-04-12-04W4 helium well drilled in the targeted Beaverhill Lake zone and situated on the farm-in land block of Perpetual Energy Inc. within the Manyberries helium trend in Southeastern Alberta.

