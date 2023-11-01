B.C. Energy Regulator Lifts Water Use Suspension For Parsnip River.

With increased precipitation in parts of B.C., the British Columbia Energy Regulator (BCER) is lifting the suspension for the Parsnip River in the Peace River Watershed.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more