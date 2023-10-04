Waterous Energy Fund Acquires Shares Of Strathcona

Waterous Energy Fund Management Corp. says the WEF Funds were deemed under applicable law to have acquired beneficial ownership of approximately 194.55 million common shares of Strathcona Resources Ltd., pursuant to the previously announced statutory plan of arrangement between Strathcona Resources, Pipestone Energy Corp. and Pennant Energy Inc.

