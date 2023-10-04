TC Energy Completes $5.3 Billion Sale Of 40% Non-Controlling Equity Interest In Columbia Gas

TC Energy Corporation completed the sale of a 40 per cent non-controlling equity interest in its Columbia Gas Transmission, LLC and Columbia Gulf Transmission, LLC systems to Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) for total cash proceeds of $5.3 billion (US$3.9 billion).

