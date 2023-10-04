Suncor To Acquire TotalEnergies' Canadian Operations For $1.468 Billion

Suncor Energy Inc. has agreed to purchase TotalEnergies EP Canada Ltd., which holds a 31.23 per cent working interest in the Fort Hills oilsands mining project for $1.468 billion.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more