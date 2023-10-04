Market Conditions Continue To Be Supportive Of Canadian Heavy Bbls: King

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) says OPEC+ production cuts have driven up sour-heavy crude oil price around the world, a situation that has resulted in an almost twofold increase in Canadian heavy exports from the Gulf Coast.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more