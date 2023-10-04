ConocoPhillips Completes Purchase Of Remaining 50% Interest In Surmont

ConocoPhillips has completed the purchase of the remaining 50 per cent interest in Surmont from TotalEnergies EP Canada Ltd. for approximately $2.7 billion cash (C$3.7 billion) after closing adjustments, as well as future contingent payments of up to approximately $0.3 billion (C$0.4 billion).

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more