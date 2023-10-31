Topaz Adds To Clearwater Asset Base; Q3 Royalty Production Up 13%

Topaz Energy Corp. posted strong Q3 results and has announced a small Clearwater royalty and infrastructure acquisition, further building on its exposure to the growing heavy oil play.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more