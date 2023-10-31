International Petroleum CEO Retiring At Year-End

After 19 years with the Lundin Group, Mike Nicholson, president and CEO, has informed the International Petroleum Corporation (IPC) board of his intention to step down from his executive position at the end of 2023.

