Prairie Provident Selling Evi, Provost Assets

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement with a private oil and gas company to sell the company's Evi cash-generating unit located in northern Alberta for a base purchase price of $27.0 million payable in cash, subject to effective date adjustments based on an effective date of Aug. 1, 2023.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more