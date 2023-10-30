Prairie Provident Selling Evi, Provost Assets

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement with a private oil and gas company to sell the company's Evi cash-generating unit located in northern Alberta for a base purchase price of $27.0 million payable in cash, subject to effective date adjustments based on an effective date of Aug. 1, 2023.
