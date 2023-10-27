Whitecap Forecasts Significant Infrastructure Spend As It Builds Montney And Duvernay Production

Whitecap Resources Inc. expects to spend over $100 million annually the next three years building infrastructure as it grows Montney and Duvernay production from 70,000 to 110,000 boe/d by the end of 2027, president and chief executive officer Grant Fagerheim said at the company’s third quarter 2023 conference call.

