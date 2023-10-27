Whitecap Forecasts Significant Infrastructure Spend As It Builds Montney And Duvernay Production

Whitecap Resources Inc. expects to spend over $100 million annually the next three years building infrastructure as it grows Montney and Duvernay production from 70,000 to 110,000 boe/d by the end of 2027, president and chief executive officer Grant Fagerheim said at the company’s third quarter 2023 conference call.
Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.Start your free trial
Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.