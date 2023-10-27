Whitecap Focused On Productivity Improvements In Saskatchewan And Central Alberta Core Areas

Whitecap Resources Inc. is using a variety of techniques including extended reach horizontal wells, multilateral wells, and open hole completions to improve productivity at its light oil assets stretching from southeast Saskatchewan to central Alberta, its East Division vice-president Chris Bullin said at the company’s third quarter 2023 conference call and 2024 budget forecast.

