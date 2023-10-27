Search

Trans Mountain Pipeline – Notice Of Open Season – Firm Service Recontracting

Trans Mountain will be conducting an open season to solicit binding commitments for recontracting of firm service capacity on the existing system for crude oil transportation for four discrete volumes totaling 54,000 barrels per day from Trans Mountain’s Edmonton Terminal to its Westridge Marine Terminal in Burnaby, BC.

Transportation service under the new contracts would commence on February 1, 2024, and be in effect until the Trans Mountain Expansion Project is placed in-service or the expiry of a six month period (August 1, 2024), whichever occurs first.

The Open Season period will commence at 9:00 am (MT) on November 8, 2023, and close on November 21, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. (MT).

Information about the Firm Service Recontracting, the Open Season process or submitting a binding bid for firm service capacity on the Trans Mountain Pipeline System will be made available to interested commercial parties upon the execution of a Confidentiality Agreement.

For all inquiries about the Open Season process and the Confidentiality Agreement contact:

Sarah Milbury
Director, Commercial Asset Management
587.956.4845
sarah_milbury@transmountain.com

