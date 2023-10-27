Clearview Drills Wilson Creek Well

Clearview Resources Ltd.’s first drill in five years at 15-25-43-05W5 in the Wilson Creek area was successfully completed in September, placing 1,587 tonnes of sand in 106 discrete intervals distributed throughout the nearly 3,000 meter horizontal section in the Cardium formation.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more