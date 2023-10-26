Whitecap Resources Hits Debt Target In Q3 And Now Focused On Balancing Growth With Shareholder Returns

Whitecap Resources Inc. hit its $1.3 billion debt target in the third quarter of 2023, with the company now promising to deliver 75 per cent of free cash flow to shareholders through its base dividend and share buybacks, the company reported.

