Tamarack Posts Record Output As Clearwater, Charlie Lake Production Grows

Increased output from its Clearwater and Charlie Lake assets helped Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. deliver Q3 production of 68,597 boe/d, the highest quarterly production in company's history and a 58 per cent year-over-year increase.

