Clearwater, Mannville, Viking Dominate Drilling On PrairieSky Land

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. reported 246 wells spud on its royalty properties in Q3, including 238 oil wells with activity focused in the Clearwater, Mannville Stack and Viking plays.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more