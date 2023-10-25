ROCK SOLID SOLUTIONS: Carbonate Rocks Trapping CO2 For A Cooler Tomorrow

The discovery of massive quantities of oil in the Devonian rocks of central Alberta in 1947 was no lucky accident, but rather the successful outcome of years of research.

Based on little more than a geologist’s speculation of a world gone by 375 million years ago, tens of millions of dollars were invested over a decade to eventually find the largest Canadian oil reservoirs of its day, the Leduc Formation at Leduc. This was followed by even larger discoveries if similarly aged zones across Alberta transforming the fortunes of the province forever. These rocks were a particular type of carbonate that formed massive reefs in shallow seas of the Middle and Late Devonian world which are characterized by having well connected pores, meaning that large volumes of oil trapped in them could be accessed by as few wells as possible.

Although many oil pools have since been depleted over seventy-four years, a new generation of geologists are eyeing these subterranean giants for their potential in the energy transition. Lithium extraction, and geothermal energy are two new energy industries that stand to benefit from the same well-connected pore features that enticed early explorers. However, those seeking to sequester carbon dioxide as part of efforts to reduce the country’s carbon footprint are in the forefront of this resurgence of interest.

Of Alberta’s latest round of sequestration agreements ten of the 25 are targeting Devonian Carbonate formations of the Slave Point, Leduc, or Nisku Formations. While this is still the minority, the carbonates will play a major role in future of the industry. Carbonates benefit from the same large-scale pore networks that attracted the explorers of 75 years ago, allowing for potentially larger volumes to be injected into fewer wells, while pressure connectivity ensures that pressure is spread throughout the whole platform, reducing the risk of cap rock failure. Furthermore, these zones have been heavily developed for hydrocarbon extraction, leaving current fluid pressures well below the original – this is an added window for sequestration to utilize.

There are challenges too. These Devonian Platform Carbonates are heavily penetrated from a long history of development. Legacy well risk – this hazard of CO 2 leakage though the outside of old wells due to corrosion, poor cementing or abandonment will be an added problem that deeper storage zones will not face. Another challenge will be navigating how multiple industries (lithium, geothermal etc.) with a variety of claims to the same volume of rock can each proceed unencumbered by the dominant carbon capture and storage activities.

This talk takes a deep dive into the oil field history of, the science of, and the future value of, the Devonian Carbonate Reefs of Alberta.

David has 20+ years of geological experience in the Canadian oil patch, specializing on Devonian and Mississippian Carbonate Systems. David completed his B.Sc. in Geology and Oceanography from the University of Southampton, moving on to the University of Alberta to gain an M.Sc. in Modern Carbonate Sedimentology. He has diverse experience in the Canadian oil patch, including writing and illustrating of exploration reviews for the Canadian Discovery Digest, an area geologist of iconic Alberta fields of Swan Hills and Dunvegan, and as carbonate sedimentology specialist for Devon Corporation. David has over nine years of CO 2 enhanced oil recovery experience as lead geoscientist where he has helped implement the development of the Carbon Capture, Utilization and Sequestration program at Clive, Alberta. In addition to his role as geoscientist and reservoir modeller, he has had a lead role in the development of Monitoring, Measurement and Verification (MMV) plans and proposals. Dave’s most fun thing to do is to illustrate the wonders of the geological world on his iPad. Dave’s least fun thing is to write about himself in third person.

