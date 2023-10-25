Net-Zero Power Grids By 2035 Series, Part 2 – Potential Pathways For Alberta

As discussed in Part 1 of this series, the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) projected the cost of achieving a net-zero grid in Alberta by 2035 to be substantially higher than under a more gradual decarbonization approach in its “Net-Zero Emissions Pathways Report” released in June 2022.
Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.Start your free trial
Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.