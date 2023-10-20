Rubellite Announces Clearwater Acquisition

Rubellite Energy Inc. has entered into a definitive purchase and sale agreement to acquire additional Clearwater assets within the Figure Lake and Edwand areas as well as undeveloped land in the Nixon area of northeast Alberta.

