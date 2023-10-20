Hydrogen Startups Could Go To U.S. Thanks To IRA: Hydrogen Centre Of Excellence Director

The vast differences in supports between the U.S. and Canada in the development of net-zero hydrogen could lead to Canadian start-ups being lured to the U.S. by lucrative funding opportunities, said David Van Den Assem, the director, clean technology, at the Hydrogen Centre of Excellence, part of Alberta Innovates.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more