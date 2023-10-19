CES Announces Redemption Of Senior Notes Due 2024

CES Energy Solutions Corp. says it will redeem all of the company’s outstanding 6.375 per cent senior notes due Oct. 21, 2024, which have an aggregate principal amount of $288.0 million, on Nov. 30, 2023.

