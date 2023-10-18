Peyto Closes Repsol Acquisition

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has completed its previously announced acquisition of Repsol Canada Energy Partnership for cash consideration of US$468 million (C$636 million) prior to closing adjustments.

