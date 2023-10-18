Keyera Looking At Expanding KAPS To B.C. Montney: CEO

Fresh off marking the completion of its Key Access Pipeline System (KAPS) pipeline, Keyera Corp. is making inroads on eventually extending the line into the British Columbia Montney, says company president and CEO Dean Setoguchi.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more