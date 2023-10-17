Montney Oil Production Surges Over Past 2+ Years

When you think of the Montney play within Canada, the focus is typically on gas and condensate-rich gas wells. Although gas and condensate have been the bulk of Montney production during the life of this play, the expansion of the play has revealed a substantial presence of oil that has garnered the attention of several operators. Leading the charge in Montney oil production are Crescent Point Energy and Hammerhead Resources.

Three hundred and sixty-four oil wells have been spud in the Montney formation since January 1, 2021 (the period following the depths of COVID-related reductions in drilling activity across the basin). The following top five operators, by well count, have drilled 268 (73.6%) of these wells: Hammerhead (89), Crescent Point (67), Canadian Natural Resources (63), ARC Resources (35) and Birchcliff Energy (14). The focus for Hammerhead and Crescent Point has exclusively been oil wells, with the other companies spreading their activity across both oil and gas development.

The top 5 operators’ cumulative oil production for wells that were brought onstream from January 1, 2021, to the end of August 2023 represents a significant 22.3 million bbls. CNRL has produced the most oil out of the group at 7.0 MMbbls despite being middle-of-the-pack by well count. Crescent Point is in a close second place at almost 6.9 MMbbls, while Hammerhead settles in with the third highest cumulative oil production of 5.2 MMbbls.

Click here to view this data in an advanced geospatial platform — this visualized data is instantly available free of charge to guest users of geoLOGIC’s gDC Cloud.

Comparing the operators’ total oil production over time reveals a continuous increase in oil production by Crescent Point and Hammerhead year-over-year since January 1, 2021. CNRL has remained relatively flat after a significant production jump in November 2021.

Viewing the total production by field, we can see that most of the upward-trending production is coming from the Karr field (see solid fuchsia line below), followed by the Elmworth field.

CNRL takes top spot for the highest producing oil well from an IP90 point of view, located in the Wembley field, with its 100/11-18-072-08W6/00 well at 1,174 bbls/d. Hammerhead takes second and third spots in the Karr field with its 103/05-10-066-04W6/00 and 100/13-10-066-04W6/00 pad-mates, whose IP90s were 1,122 and 1,089 bbls/d, respectively. Below you can see the aggregate data for these top three wells in gDC Cloud.

Another important consideration for Montney oil production is water cut, seeing that it is one of the largest cost drivers for operators. The plot below shows the cumulative water cut across all the fields with Gordondale having the lowest water cut to date at 15.2% and the highest water cut is seen in the Bezanson field.

Explore these details, along with individual well production plots, completions, frac, drilling and LAS data, all instantly available free of charge for guest users of geoLOGIC’s gDC Cloud.

Alex Renaud is a Senior Engineering Advisor at geoLOGIC systems ltd.