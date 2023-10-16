Prairie Thunder Resources Ltd.: Property Divestiture

Prairie Thunder Resources Ltd. (“Prairie Thunder” or the “Company”) has engaged Sayer Energy Advisors to assist the Company with the sale of its oil and natural gas interests located in the Wapiti and Berland River areas of Alberta (the “Properties”).

