Montney Maturing But Massive Growth Potential Remains

In the 18 years since ARC Resources Ltd. drilled the first horizontal, multistage fractured well in the Montney formation over 12,000 tight oil and gas wells have penetrated the massive resource play straddling the Alberta and British Columbia border.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more