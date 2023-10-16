Helium Evolution’s Farm-In Partner To Drill Second Joint Well

Helium Evolution Incorporated’s farm-in partner, North American Helium Inc. (NAH), has served the company notice of its intention to drill a joint well on the lands NAH earned pursuant to the farm-out agreement announced on Oct. 21, 2022.

