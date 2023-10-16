Bonavista Deal Adds Liquids-Rich Production, Exploration Lands, And A Major Reserve Boost To Tourmaline’s Deep Basin Operations

Tourmaline Oil Corp.’s $1.45-billion takeover of Bonavista Energy Corporation adds over 30,000 boe/d of oil and liquids production, while providing a major boost in reserves and acreage in the Deep Basin.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more