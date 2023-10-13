Search
Asset Sales and Acquisitions Corporate Mergers U.S.

Top 10 Upstream Deals By Production

Exxon Mobil Corporation’s deal to acquire Pioneer Natural Resources is the second largest deal in the last five years based on production acquired.

The ExxonMobil/Pioneer deal is an all-stock transaction valued at $59.5 billion, or $253 per share, based on ExxonMobil’s closing price on Oct. 5, 2023.

While this is $4.5 billion larger than Occidental’s acquisition of Anadarko back in 2019, Anadarko’s asset base at the time of that deal closing was almost double the size of Pioneer’s current asset base.

The data here is courtesy of Evaluate Energy.

For more on the ExxonMobil/Pioneer deal, click on the links below.

 

Related Articles

Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.

Got It!