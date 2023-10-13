Top 10 Upstream Deals By Production

Exxon Mobil Corporation’s deal to acquire Pioneer Natural Resources is the second largest deal in the last five years based on production acquired.

The ExxonMobil/Pioneer deal is an all-stock transaction valued at $59.5 billion, or $253 per share, based on ExxonMobil’s closing price on Oct. 5, 2023.

While this is $4.5 billion larger than Occidental’s acquisition of Anadarko back in 2019, Anadarko’s asset base at the time of that deal closing was almost double the size of Pioneer’s current asset base.

The data here is courtesy of Evaluate Energy.

